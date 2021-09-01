Vehicle Pursuit – Drug Arrest

By Sheriff Scott Lindsey, Texas County Sheriff’s Dept.

On August 26, 2021, Texas County Deputies were driving on Y Highway in the Clear Springs area and observed a suspicious subject near a cellular telephone tower. Deputies attempted to contact the subject, who was later identified as Nathan Rodman. As deputies approached Rodman he was sitting in a Jeep Renegade sport utility vehicle. Rodman fled in his vehicle and deputies attempted to make a traffic stop. Rodman continued to fail to yield and a vehicle pursuit covering several county roads and lettered state routes ensued. Rodman’s vehicle stopped on Chapel Road, and he attempted to flee on foot. Rodman was captured after a short foot chase.

Deputies located stolen property in the vehicle along with a firearm and methamphetamine. Further investigation revealed that Rodman and an accomplice were attempting to steal wire and metals at the tower site.

Nathan T. Rodman, age 26, of Pomona, Mo., was arrested and transported to the Texas County Jail. Rodman was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant from Texas County. A probable cause statement seeking additional charges for resisting arrest, possession of controlled substance and receiving stolen property will be sent to the Texas County Prosecuting Attorney.

The above charges are mere accusations and are not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of the charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.