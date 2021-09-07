Obituary – Stephen B. Denbow

Stephen Bart Denbow passed away Friday, September 3, at the age of 62.

Please join a celebration of the life of Steve Denbow on Saturday, September 11 at the Licking High School auditorium. Visitation is from 1-3 p.m. with prayer and remembrance from 3-3:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the establishment of the Steve Denbow Memorial Scholarship fund. Donations can be made via check, Cash App ($denbowscholarship) or Venmo (@denbowscholarshipfund).

The family has enjoyed hearing all of the stories about how he impacted your life and would love to collect these memories, so please write down your favorite stories or memories and bring to the celebration.