Obituary – Steven L. Duncan

Steven LaDon Duncan, of St. Charles, Mo., passed away Monday, September 6, 2021, at the age of 58. He was born on January 29, 1963, to Kenneth and Ulah (Wiseman) Duncan in Texas County, Mo.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Ulah Pearl Pursifull. He is survived by his wife, Lisa (Columbo) Duncan of the home; his father, Kenneth Duncan of Licking; brother, Stanley (DeAnn) Duncan of Solo; sister, Debbie (Duncan) Worlow of Licking; son, Devin Duncan of St. Peters; daughter, Emma Duncan of O’Fallon; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many good friends.

He was honorably discharged March 11, 1986, from the United States Army as a PFC.

Steve loved to fish, spend nights on the river around a bon fire and sing karaoke. He mostly enjoyed spending time with his kids.

Steve was a very special father, son, brother and friend. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Visitation is Monday, September 13, 2021, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Evans Funeral Home, with Services beginning at 11 a.m. in the Chapel with Rev Rick Mosher officiating. Burial is in Long Hollow Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers are Stanley Duncan, Devin Duncan, Daniel Duncan, Gary Trolinger, Cody Buckner and Steve Oliver.