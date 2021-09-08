Classifieds: September 9 – September 15, 2021

Yard/Garage Sale:

Yard Sales: Thursday – Friday, 1120 and 1205 Orchard Grove, Houston. Tools, scrapbooking, plants, furniture, lots miscellaneous. H/20/1tp

Three-Family Yard Sale: Thursday – Friday, 210 North St., Houston, at the Albert Foxworthy residence. Purses, dishes, clothes (adult and children); pictures, towels and bedding, hunting stuff, meat slicer and something for everyone. H/20/1tp

For Sale:

For Sale: Fiberglass canoe, flat back, on trailer. Wide sponsons, very stable. 573-308-6323. L/31/5tp

For Sale: Now available at The Licking News, books by author Marie Lasater – Democrat Ridge and Nature Has the Cure – Vol. 1-3. L/1/tfn

For Sale: Need something to hold your notes? Try Novel Notes, now available at The Licking News. L/1/tfn

For Sale: At The Licking News, books by Larry Dablemont. 115 S. Main St., Licking. L/1/tfn

Order your subscription now to The Licking News. Call 573-674-2412 or stop by The Licking News office at 115 S. Main Street in Licking. L/1/tfn

Maps Available: Texas County historical map of caves, springs, mills, evidence of early man, schools, complete guide to our past. Only $1 at the Houston Herald. H/40/tfp

Great Gift: “Images of Our Lives,” a 134-page pictorial history of Houston and Texas County. Available online and will also receive a free digital copy at: http://www.magcloud.com/browse/issue/773173. H/15/tfp

Help Wanted:

Help Wanted: George O. White State Forest Nursery has several hourly positions available. The starting wage is $12.30 per hour. Apply in person by Friday, October 15th, 2021. 14027 Shafer Road, Licking, MO 65542. 573-674-3229. L/35/2tc

Help Wanted: Licking Residential Care is looking for RN 8 hours/week. Great for retired person. Call 573-674-2207. L/35/2tc

Help Wanted: Piney Township has an immediate opening for a temporary position, approximately 20 hours per week, for brush hogging/mowing on an as-needed basis. Rate of pay is negotiable. Call the foreman: Chuck at 417-260-1484 for an application. H/20/1tc

Help Wanted: Maintenance man needed for rentals, knowledge of painting, wood work, basics of electric and plumbing; part-time as needed, must have tools. Call Bradley at 417-217-5896. H/20/4tp

Help Wanted: Someone to work on special projects and make some calls to advertisers concerning opportunities on print and digital platforms for Houston Herald, 113 N. Grand Ave., or call 417-967-2000. H/12/tfp

For Rent:

Deer Lick Apartments now accepting applications for two- and three-bedroom units. Equipped with stove and refrigerator. Laundry on site. Water, sewer, trash and maintenance included. Handicap accessible. We are now renting to (occupants) ineligible people. 573-674-2455. Equal Housing Lender. L/1/tfc

Efficiency Apartment For Rent: Located four miles from Houston in private location, one bedroom, large living/dining area, mostly furnished, very clean, $525 per month, includes all utilities. Call 417-967-3476 for appointment. H/20/1tc

For Rent: Two-bedroom apartment, one bath, all electric, some utilities included, no pets, Northview Apartments, Licking, 417-260-5072. H/15/tfc

For Rent: Houston community kitchen, Main Street, Houston. Fully equipped, freezer, walk-in refrigeration, commercial stove, stainless steel work-station tables. Call 417-967-4545 to reserve. H/51/tfp

Notices:

Notice: Pick up a copy of The Licking News at one of these locations. Licking – Town & Country Supermarket, Corner Express, Dollar General, Casey’s, Rinne Fast and Friendly, Rinne Pharmacy, Rte. 63 Liquor, Friend Lumber, Country Crafts & Flea Market and The Licking News; Edgar Springs – Widener General Store and Dollar General; Houston — Casey’s, Corner Express; Raymondville – JR’ville Store; and Success – Pittman’s Store. L/1/tfn

Services Offered:

QPC Quality Plumbing and Construction, LLC. 24-hr. emergency service. Call today. 573-729-1030. L/1/tfn

Computer Repairs, Consulting and Training: Flexible hours and locations. Call 573-202-5703. L/1/tfn

Attention ladies! OK Tire in Houston will check the air in your tires, check the oil, antifreeze and oil your squeaky car door or help in any way we can — for free — just like you were our mom or widow. You don’t have to buy anything. H/19/2tc

GENERAC Standby Generators provide backup power during utility power outages, so your home and family stay safe and comfortable. Prepare now. Free seven-year warranty ($695 value!). Request a free quote today! Call for additional terms and conditions, 844-358-6083. H/6/tfp

DIRECTV: Watch your favorite live sports, news and entertainment anywhere. More top premium channels that DISH. Restrictions apply. Call IVS, 833-614-2155. H/51/tfp

Lost:

Lost: Sept. 1, male cat, black, gray and silver, 200 block, Chestnut St., Houston. Reward. 417-217-9577, Robin Aker. H/20/1tp