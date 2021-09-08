Good start for Wildcat Cross Country

By Coach Mike Phillips

The Wildcat X-Country team traveled to Winona Wednesday, September 1, for their first meet of the season. Nine Wildcat runners competed and put up great times for the first meet. Some ran a 5K competitively for the first time in their careers. Four freshmen, three sophomores and two seniors ran for Licking against Van Buren, Summersville, Winona, Greenville, Couch, Ellington, Bunker, Eminence and Clearwater.

Senior JB Huff led the Wildcats with a time of 20:28 for 8th place. Freshman Levi Stout ran a 20:46 for 11th place. Both of those athletes medaled.

Other finishers for Licking were Oscar Phillips – 22:43, Titus Scavone – 25:35, Aiden Crow – 26:13, Logan Lane – 28:00, Ryan Melton 28:17, Dominick Donley – 28:29 and Alex Decker – 30:12.

On the Ladies’ side Kasey Richards ran a 23:01 for 4th place. Kasey is the only Lady Wildcat runner and looks to have another great season after finishing 5th in state last year.

The varsity Wildcat team will next compete at Bolivar on Saturday.