Pickin’ on the Porch, quilt turning

By Shari Harris, Publisher

Licking Downtown Inc. held their regular monthly meeting Thursday, September 2.

A recap of the Bicentennial Ice Cream Social indicated it went very well, with an estimated 200 to 250 people attending the outdoor event.

Mill painting and repairs were discussed. Progress is ongoing.

Flags went up for Labor Day Weekend and will remain up through Patriot’s Day.

House number signs were discussed. Grant possibilities will be explored.

Upcoming fall events at the mill start October 9, with Pickin’ on the Porch, with live music on the porch of the mill, a craft fair (perfect for early Christmas shopping), a pumpkin parade, and kids’ games in front of the mill. An old-fashioned quilt turning is being discussed for that day; if you are interested in participating, contact Christy Porter at The Licking News, 573-674-2412.

A Haunted Mill is in the works for October 30. An indoor spooky event is being planned, with tales of misfortune and woe in Licking’s past being told outside the Mill.

Future activities being discussed include a regional Mill Tour, possibly for April 17, and an Art/History Walk through downtown, including the Mill, murals, the Museum, and the history of downtown buildings.

The next meeting will be Thursday, October 7, at 5 p.m. at The Licking News Office.