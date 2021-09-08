The Annual Lions Club Siren Bowl is back

Submitted

HOUSTON, Mo. – The Annual Lions Club Siren Bowl or “Guns N Hoses” softball game is returning to Texas County on Saturday, September 11, at 6 p.m. at the Houston Tiger Baseball Field. Texas County Law Enforcement will take on the Texas County Fire Department/EMS/Dispatch and the winner gets the honor of displaying the Siren Bowl plaque. The game will benefit the Texas County Shop With a Hero Program that benefits children in Texas County.

Gate admission is $3 for ages 12 and older. There is no charge for children under 11. Any additional donation will be accepted. There will also be a concession stand selling hamburgers, hotdogs, baked beans and other items.

Last year the Texas County Shop With a Hero Program assisted over 200 children and raised $22,000. This year our goal is $25,000 and we want to help 250 children from across Texas County have a great Christmas and get the chance to meet with a member of emergency services.

If you would like to donate to Texas County Shop With a Hero please contact Bennie Cook at 417-260-2382.