Obituary – Karen L. Katzman

Karen Lee Katzman, 66, of Licking, passed away on July 23, 2021. Karen was born in Granite City, Ill., to Robert and Alma (Shemonia) Fisher on February 8, 1955.

Karen enjoyed crafts, gardening, watching TV, and listening to Kid Rock. She loved to spend time with her family and friends.

Karen is survived by her children, Ricky Shubert of Granite City, Ill., Janet Lee Meyer (Douglas James Meyer) of Montgomery City, Mo., and Dawn Delores Lord of Licking; grandchildren, Danny Laboray, Kaylee, Aaliyah Gianini, Cayden Laboray, Kayla Marie Huff, Robert J. Embly, Jonathan Scott Skaggs, Mermaids Embly and Ashleigh Romanowski; brother, Robert G. Fisher Jr. (Pam Wallace Fisher); niece, Brandy Chastain; and nephews, Brett Chastain, Cody Chastain and Erick Chastain. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert G. Fisher Sr. and Alma Fisher; sister, Joyce Martinez; and brother, Charles Earl Hazelwood.

Per her wishes, Karen was cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Her family requests memorials in Karen’s name be made to Fox Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses. Arrangement entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.