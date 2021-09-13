Obituary – Pamela J. Dye

Pamela June Dye, of Edgar Springs, Mo., passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021, at the age of 57. She was born in Houston, Mo., on May 16, 1964, to the late Robert Franklin Mathis and Helen June (Wilson) Mathis.

On September 24, 1989, she married Ralph Martin Dye, who survives. Pam worked as a dental assistant for many years. She was an active member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Waynesville, Mo. Pam was devout in her faith. She had a generous and compassionate soul and was loved by all who knew her.

She will be deeply missed by her surviving family which includes her husband, Ralph Martin Dye, of Edgar Springs; seven siblings, Robert Daniel Mathis and wife Evelyn, of Edgar Springs, Franklin Keith Mathis and wife Patty, of Rolla, Len Sterling Mathis and wife Cheryl, of Edgar Springs, Marla Kay Smith and husband Dave, of Rolla, Darla Mae Heavin and husband Dave, of Rolla, Brian Lee Mathis, of Edgar Springs and Kevin Jarvis Mathis and wife Avery, also of Edgar Springs; a host of nieces and nephews, other extended family members and dear friends.

A funeral service for Pamela Dye will be held at 12 p.m. Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. Interment will follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery in Edgar Springs. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service Wednesday beginning at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Null and Son Funeral Home to assist her family with final expenses.