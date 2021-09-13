Obituary – Susan L. Brawley

Susan L. Brawley, age 60, of Licking, passed away on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Phelps Health in Rolla.

Susan was born June 23, 1961, in Boise, Idaho, a daughter to the late Carl and Patsey (Terry) Woods.

On November 3, 2006, she was united in marriage to John Brawley in Harrison, Ark.

She was a loving and caring Christian woman who enjoyed watching Joyce Meyer on TV as well as reading her books and the Bible. Her other hobbies included interior decorating, crafts, gardening, and decorating her home for every holiday. Susan was an immaculate housekeeper and had a huge love for animals. She loved collecting angels and she will be missed greatly by those that knew and loved her.

Susan is survived by two sons, Justin Hardisty, of Newton, Iowa, and Craig “Spike” Kuster; one daughter, Nikki Hardisty; one brother, Eddie King, of Las Vegas; one half-sister, Quintana Langel; numerous grandchildren as well as many extended family members and friends.

In addition to her parents, Susan was preceded in death by one sister, Teresa Dilday; and two half-brothers, Carl Woods, Jr., and Corey Woods.