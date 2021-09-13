Obituary – Terri K. Smith

Terri Kathleen (Woodruff) Smith, age 55, of Licking, passed away September 2, 2021. Born in Charleston, Mo., on December 3, 1965, Terri was the daughter of Roy Nathan Woodruff and Wilma Faye (Coleman) Woodruff.

Terri worked in sales and customer service. Following in her father’s footsteps, she even had her CDL for a short time. Terri enjoyed quality time with her family and friends, and singing karaoke.

Terri was married to Danny Leek, and they had two children. She later married John Smith and happily helped raise his two children.

Terri is survived by her sons, Nathan Woodruff and Charles Leek; stepdaughter, Melanie Giller; stepson, Jeffrey Smith; sisters, Cheri Hamby, Rebecca Tautimer, Brandi Woodruff and Traci Woodruff; brother, Kennith Woodruff; grandchildren, Eric, Amelia, Miranda and Johnathan; along with many nieces and nephews.

Terri is preceded in death by her daughter, Ashley McClanahan; mother, Wilma Faye Tautimer; father, Roy Nathan Woodruff; stepmother, Brenda Woodruff; stepfather, Tom Tautimer; grandmothers, Mary Bell (Kidd) Williford and Mary M. Turner; and grandfathers, Johnny Woodruff, Vernon Williford and DB Coleman.

A Celebration of Life for Terri will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021, from 12 – 4 p.m. at Fox Fire Station, Old Salem Rd, Licking, Mo. This will be a potluck for family and friends to eat, visit, and share memories of Terri. Flowers are appreciated and may be sent to Fox Fire Station from 8 – 11 a.m. For additional information please contact Traci Woodruff at 940-255-5817. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.