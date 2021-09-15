Coming Events September 16, 2021

STORM SIREN TESTING

Testing of the Licking storm sirens will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 16.

TEXAS COUNTY REPUBLICANS’ MEETING

The Texas County Republicans’ meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at Houston Lions Club, north of Houston on Hwy. 63 on Thursday, September 16. Potluck will begin at 6 p.m. Dr. Allen Moss, Superintendent of Houston Schools, is the featured speaker.

FREE MOVIE NIGHT AT THE PARK

Intercounty Electric Cooperative will host Free Movie Night at the Park beginning at dark at the ball field in Edgar Springs on Saturday, September 18. Bring your own lawn chair or blanket and snacks. A local group will have concessions available for purchase.

NEW HEART QUARTET

Boone Creek Baptist Church will host the New Heart Quartet at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, September 19. A potluck lunch will be held on the grounds after the singing. Everyone invited!

SERVICE IN THE PARK

The Ministerial Alliance is sponsoring and hosting a Service in the Park beginning at 6 p.m. at the Licking Rodeo Grounds. Free food will be served beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 19. Bring your own lawn chairs and enjoy worship and a message from the Word of God.

MISSOURI TROUT FISHERMAN’S ASSOCIATION TOURNAMENT

Montauk State Park is hosting the Missouri Trout Fisherman’s Association Tournament Saturday and Sunday, September 18 – 19. The tournament is open to all visitors. Registration begins Friday at 6:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded at 12 p.m. on Sunday.

PRAYER AT THE POLE

Prayer at the Pole will be held at 7:45 a.m. at the Licking High School flagpole on Wednesday, September 22. All are welcome to attend.

QUILT EXHIBIT

The Salem Area Community Betterment Assoc. is hosting a Quilt Exhibit from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, September 3 through October 1 at the Ozark Natural & Cultural Resource Center, 202 S. Main, Salem. For more information call 573-729-0029.

OZARKS OLDER IRON CLUB 34TH ANNUAL FALL SHOW AND TRACTOR PULLS

Ozarks Older Iron Club will hold the 34th Annual Fall Show and Tractor Pull Friday and Saturday, October 8 – 9, at the club grounds at 310 Cannaday in Cabool. Tractor and Lawn Tractor pulls, exhibits and demonstrations will be ongoing throughout both days. Gates open at 9 a.m. with free admission and parking. Chauffeured golf carts are available for the handicapped. For information call 417-967-2763 or visit Facebook at Ozarks Older Iron Club.

CRAFT SHOW

A craft show will be held beginning at 9 a.m. at the corner of Hwy. 63 and Hwy. H in Edgar Springs, on the second Saturday of each month. For set-up information call or text 573-308-2103.

TAI CHI CLASS FOR HEALTH

Tai Chi Classes for Health are held on Monday 1 – 2 p.m. at the Texas County Museum of Art and History on Main St.

TOPS

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Licking Chapter meets at 4 – 4:30 p.m. at the Licking United Methodist Church, 208 S. Main St. on Mondays. Attend a meeting to see if we can help you lose weight or maintain your lost weight. For more information, visit TOPS.org or call Kathleen at 573-548-1133.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Licking United Methodist Church.

GRIEF AND LOSS RECOVERY GROUP

The Grief and Loss Recovery Group meets at 7 p.m. at the Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church, corner of Hwy. 63 and College St., Licking, on Tuesday evenings. Open to all! For more information, call Diane at 573-889-9197.

FREE ADDICTION RECOVERY CLASS

A program to help you overcome any form of addiction, based on the doctrine of Jesus Christ. If you or a loved one are struggling, please come! Every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on the corner of Hwy. 63 and Hwy. E, Houston.

KIDZ CLUB

Kidz Club will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 223 Main Street on Wednesday evenings. A meal will be served. Kidz Club is open to those age four through sixth grade! If your child needs a ride contact the church at 573-674-3141.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP

A Grief Support Group meets at 10 a.m. and a Depression/ Anxiety Group meets at 12 p.m. at the Green Tree Christian Church, 800 Greentree Rd, Rolla, on the first and third Wednesday of each month. Call Mary at 573-674-1127 or 573-247-8640 for more information.

OZARK MOUNTAIN AMATEUR RADIO CLUB

The Ozark Mountain Amateur Radio Club meets the third Saturday of each month, at 12:00 noon at the Lone Star Annex, 114 W. Main St. in downtown Houston. All are welcome, with young people interested in Ham Radio especially encouraged to attend. We can help with getting your FCC license! Contact Willy Adey at 417-260-4626 for more information.

MOTORCYCLE CRUISE-IN

The monthly Motorcycle Cruise-In continues at 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at the Sonic in Licking, Junction of Hwy. 63 & Hwy. 32, on the last Thursday of September. There will be bikes, trikes, prizes, friendly people and DJ “Lew” of “The Road Show” will be playing tunes. A toy drive will take place at the September Cruise-In. We ask each of you to be considerate of your fellow bikers and others and give them their space.

SHERRILL TOWNSHIP

Sherrill Township meets at 5:30 p.m. every other Thursday at the township shed located at 11875 South 137 in Licking. The next meeting is September 23.

LYNCH TOWNSHIP

Lynch Township’s meetings are the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m., at the Lynch Township Shed, 14472 Boiling Springs Road.

BOONE TOWNSHIP MEETING

Boone Township meets the second Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. Meeting is at the Township Shed, 16245 Highway AF, Licking.

TEXAS COUNTY TRANSPORTATION

Licking Bridge Builders has transportation available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To ride the bus, please make your appointment at least a day in advance by calling 573-674-3558 and talking with a volunteer.

AMERICAN LEGION POST 559

The American Legion will be meeting quarterly until further notice.

