Cross Country at Richard Clark Invitational

BOLIVAR – Varsity girls and boys traveled to Bolivar on Saturday, September 4, to compete in the Richard Clark Invitational.

Varsity girls’ race was first, after a 30-minute weather delay to bring in gravel to fill the washed-out areas of the course from all the rain that morning. Over 200 girls in all five classes started the race, and Kasey Richards finished with a time of 22:59, to finish in fourth place for 2A girls.

After a Women’s and Men’s College Race, over 300 varsity boys raced and it was muddy. Freshman Levi Stout was the fastest runner on the day for the Wildcats, finishing in 15th place with a time of 20:06. Senior JB Huff also medaled and finished in 19th place amongst 2A runners with a time of 20:24. Oscar Phillips, Titus Scavone and Aiden Crow made up the rest of the Varsity squad and they all improved their time from the first meet of the season.

The next meet was on Thursday, September 9, at Willow Springs. This race included the JH and HS teams.