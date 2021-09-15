Lady ‘Cats Volleyball has strong start

Photo by Shari Harris
The reach of Kiley Ingram was too much for Winona as she got this block and raised the score to 21-14 Lady ‘Cats in the fourth set against Winona in Licking’s home opener September 2. Varsity won their best of five in four sets and JV won their best of three in two sets. The Lady ‘Cats continued on a roll September 7, with Varsity defeating Mtn. Grove in three sets, and JV winning two sets with only six players. Varsity played for the Silver Bracket Championship at the West Plains Tournament Saturday, and Winona exacted some revenge, with Licking only winning one of three sets, 23-25, 25-14 and 17-25.