Licking’s R&S Track hosted a benefit Truck & Tractor Pull for Licking FFA Friday, Sept. 10, featuring the Draggin’ Wagon. Local and regional pullers combined for a good show.

Organizer Shellie Ogden estimated 600 people were in attendance. R&S Track will host another FFA benefit, an SMTTPA sanctioned Truck & Tractor Pull, on October 16.