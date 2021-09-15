Query Club disbands

By Ellen Reynolds

Query means to ask or inquire.

Back in 1947, a local club, the Query Club was formed for just that purpose, with Wilda Irene Ray as the first president. Betty Crow had the longest continued membership before her passing in 2018.

Originally, the Query Club was a book review club but it turned into an informational time with the hostess choosing the topic. Memorable meetings included the piano concert by Ruth Jackson, Civil War relics presented by Dean Belshe, a boat ride on the Lake of the Ozarks, a tour of St. James wineries, native plants and purple martins at the Freese farm, a tour of the Gentry Boys Home in Cabool and a Southern tea party. The monthly meetings always included wonderful refreshments, of course.

The Query Club members paid modest dues and held fundraisers to allow them to give an annual educational scholarship. They also contributed to many community needs over the years including the Texas County Library, Bridge Builders, Licking Park Manor, Licking Downtown, Inc., United Community Help Center and Christmas in Our Hometown, among others. When members saw a need, like food for the police dog, school supplies for Licking’s children, and turkeys for Christmas baskets, they were ready to help.

Since the pandemic started, the Query Club hasn’t been able to meet until just recently. When they got together this spring, the members agreed to disband as an organization with dues and officers; and to continue to meet socially for lunch once a month. Members then unanimously agreed to donate the balance of their treasury to a community need and the Licking Rural Fire Department was chosen.

The Query Club encourages others to donate to worthy non-profit organizations in the community.