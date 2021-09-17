Obituary – Ricky D. Kidd

Ricky Dean Kidd, age 60, was born July 7, 1961, in Houston, Mo., to Roosevelt Leonard and Virginia (Bates) Kidd. He passed away unexpectedly at home in Licking, Mo., on September 12, 2021.

Ricky is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Richard Kidd and Dale Kidd; a sister, Regina Kidd; and his son, Terry Bolar.

He is survived by his wife, Susie Kidd; two daughters, Starla (Chris) McQueen and Kassandra (David) Durst; three brothers, Tony Kidd, David Kidd and Wayne (Debbie) Kidd; three sisters, Debbie (Lloyd) Rathgeber, Monica Perez and Patty (Jimmy) Fuller; 9 grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many loving friends.

Ricky grew up in the Licking area and graduated from Licking High School in 1979. Ricky then enlisted in the Navy and served our country honorably as a parachute rigger until 1992. After the Navy, Ricky enjoyed many careers and occupations.

Ricky loved hunting, fishing and camping, especially with his best friend of 47 years, Tommy Friend. His children and grandchildren were his pride and joy. He most loved visiting and talking with them. His family was the light of his life. He was fun loving and knew how to make everyone smile and laugh. He was a stranger to no one and a friend to all. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Military honor services will be at a later date. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.