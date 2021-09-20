Obituary – Bonnie J. Clover

Bonnie Jean Clover, age 83, of St. Peters, Mo., was born on August 31, 1938, to Virgil and Eula “Edna” McColgin in Raymondville, Mo. She entered her heavenly home September 19, 2021, in St Peters, Mo.

Bonnie married Coy Dean Clover on August 11, 1956. Dean and Bonnie moved to St. Louis shortly after getting married and lived there for the next 45 years. Bonnie was a stay-at-home mom until 1971; once all her children were in school, she started working as a school bus driver for the Parkway School District.

Bonnie retired from the Parkway School District in 2001, and moved to Raymondville, where Dean and Bonnie built their retirement home, and where they stayed for the next 15 years before moving back to St. Peters to be closer to her kids, grandkids and great grandkids.

She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, grandparents, all four brothers and many aunts and uncles.

Bonnie is survived by her children, Randall Dean Clover of Licking, Kyle Lee and Michelle Clover of St. Louis and Tina Renee’ Short of Maryland Heights; five grandchildren, Jesse Dean and Melissa “Missy” Clover of Wentzville, Nancy Jean and Ryan Brzostowski of O’Fallon, Jacob Kyle Clover of St. Louis, Christopher Alan and Tara Robertson of Eureka, and Krystal Renee’ Robertson of Maryland Heights; nine great grandchildren, Lauren, Luke, Caden, Brynn, Cooper, Cason, Brantley, Hunter and Levi all of which stole her heart and were the light of her life; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and sister-in-laws.

Visitation will be Friday, September 24, 10-11 a.m. in Evans Funeral Home. Services will follow at 11 a.m. Dorvan Stringer will be officiating with burial in Boone Creek Cemetery. Pallbearers will be: Ryan Brzostowski, Caden Brzostowski, Jesse Dean Clover, Christopher Robertson, Dallas McColgin and Greg Hinton. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to the Boone Creek Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. On-line condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com.