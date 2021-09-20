Obituary – Floyd “Pete” Baxter

Floyd Harold “Pete” Baxter, of Rolla, passed away Friday, September 17, 2021, at the age of 96.

He was born in Holdenville, Okla., on October 5, 1924, to the late Alva and Tennessee (Wright) Baxter.

On September 5, 1959, he married Violet Clift Baxter, who survives.

Pete was a veteran of the U.S. Army beginning in 1943, serving in World War II and being honorably discharged in 1947.

Most of his working years were spent in California working as a heavy equipment operator on highways and large construction projects.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, who include three sisters, Hazel, Lois and Dorothy and four brothers, Donnie, Doyle, Allen and Tommy.

He will be deeply missed by his surviving family which includes his loving wife of sixty-two years, Violet Baxter, of Rolla; brother-in-law, Fred Clift and wife Veda, of Edgar Springs; sister-in-law, Bonnie Mansfield and husband Harold, of Fenton; several nieces, nephews, other extended family members and dear friends.

A graveside service with full military honors for Pete Baxter was held at noon on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at the Smith Cemetery in Edgar Springs.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Smith Cemetery.