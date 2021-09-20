Obituary – Tommi M. Goodfellow

Tommi Maria Goodfellow, age 22, daughter of Tony Goodfellow, Sr., Randy and Amy Smith (Sergent), and Robert DeMitry, was born in Houston, Mo., on March 31, 1999. She passed away September 14, 2021, in her home with her boyfriend, in Raymondville, Mo.

Tommi was preceded in death by her dad, Robert DeMitry; her stepmother, Jaime Goodfellow; the father of her child, Tristan Wimberley; and many grandparents.

She has left a void and grief in the hearts of many when she went to her Heavenly Home. She is survived by her father, Tony Goodfellow, Sr., of Bourbon; mother and stepfather, Amy (Randy) Smith of Willow Springs; her boyfriend, Seth Kliethermes of Raymondville; her son, Chase Wimberley; Matt (Crystal) Wimberley of West Plains; her siblings: Sasha (Joseph) Brooks of Summersville, Travis Anderson (Kimberly Pelc) of Willow Springs, Trent (Sarah) Anderson of Licking, Kassi (Robert) Enfield of Houston, Tony Goodfellow, Jr. of Miami, Fla., Levi (Courtney) Kaut of Rolla, Dalton Kaut, Harley Kaut, Brett (Katie) Rascot of Bourbon, Bailey Rascot of West Plains, and Conner Goodfellow; many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Tommi went to school at Summersville School in Summersville. She had many aspirations, but she loved taking photographs and using her artistic ability to do hair and makeup. Tommi was the happiest when there was food. Being a good mom was something she wanted so badly to achieve. In her life, she had many trials and struggles. Over the last month or so, she was working really hard to change her life and gave her life back to the Lord. Her helpmate, Seth, helped her do just that. Tommi was such an amazing person. Her laugh, smile and personality were so infectious. If you were frustrated or annoyed with her all she had to do was flash that smile and the feelings melted away. When Tommi would hug you, her hugs told you “I love you”. She had the biggest heart. She loved everyone. It was said the best way, “Her smile and laugh could literally make a whole room full of people light up and laugh, but her sass could clear a room.” She will be missed by so many, but she is rejoicing in Heaven with her Savior, her daddy and other family and friends that are there.

Family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Tommi Goodfellow Memorial Fund, C/O Evans Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.evansfh.com.

Services were held Monday, September 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. at First Day Free Will Baptist Church, Cabool, Mo., with Brother Jonathan McClure officiating. Burial was in Mt. Olive Cemetery, Clear Springs, Mo., under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers were Trent Anderson, Travis Anderson, Ben Brooks, Levi Kaut, Seth Kliethermes and Tony Goodfellow.