By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

Licking Residential Care had a very busy week September 12 – 18 in honor of National Assisted Living Week. Residents, staff and community members and volunteers participated in special activities honoring each other and reinforcing how they live their lives with compassion, community and caring.

Monday, LRC welcomed and enjoyed the music of guest Dewayne Felton.

Residents and staff enjoyed putting their artistic touch to a themed booklet emphasizing compassion, community and caring.

Photos by Jessica Hildebrand & Christy Porter

Mayor Keith Cantrell and Licking Residential Care corporate employees from Tutera/Community Care Center showed their support of staff Wednesday morning.

Photos by Jessica Hildebrand & Christy Porter

Wednesday and Thursday, four residents were busy in the kitchen, cooking up their entries for the cooking contest. Tina Wade made a Cherry Cheesecake and Mary Bolton made a pound cake. Thursday, taking over the kitchen was Melvalee Watson, mixing up a Texas Sheet Cake, followed by Betty Gaino stirring up her Guacamole Dip.

Photos by Jessica Hildebrand & Christy Porter

Residents thoroughly enjoyed a Thursday evening concert given by Heartstrings, comprised of the whole Bradford family. Featuring singing in perfect harmony and music on brass hand bells, harp, violins, cello and the piano, it was truly an inspirational presentation of faith and family.

Photos by Jessica Hildebrand & Christy Porter

Judging and announcing the winners of the cooking contest were held on Friday. First place was given to Melvalee Watson for her chocolaty from scratch Texas Sheet Cake, with second place going to Tina Wade for her unique Cherry Cheesecake. More cooking contests are anticipated in the future. The residents enjoyed more artistic expression Friday afternoon.

Photos by Jessica Hildebrand

Special thanks as always go out to the families and volunteers who support Licking Residential Care, the residents and staff, especially in these challenging times.