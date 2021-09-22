Cross Country runners medal in West Plains

By Coach Mike Phillips

The Wildcat Cross Country team traveled to the always tough West Plains Invitational last Tuesday, September 14.

Once again on the girls’ side, Kasey Richards came home with a medal.

“Kasey has proven that even on her toughest days, she is one of the best runners in the area,” said Coach Mike Phillips.

On the Varsity boys’ side, JB Huff started off in the lead after the first mile and was able to keep that momentum and finish with a medal again. As a senior, JB has proven that he is motivated to make this his best year.

We are excited for where this team can be at the end of the year if we can get everyone back and healthy. The next meet is September 20, at Plato High School.