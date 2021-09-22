Domestic Assault Arrest

By Sheriff Scott K. Lindsey, Texas County Sheriff’s Dept.

On September 16, 2021, Texas County Deputies responded to County Line Road in the Mountain Grove area for a report of a domestic disturbance. Deputies contacted a male subject operating a vehicle on the county road. The male later identified as Kaleb Smith stated his female companion had run into the woods. Deputies located the female who reported Smith had bitten her shoulder, tackled her, and dragged her down the road while punching her face, back and head. Deputies observed marks and injuries on the female consistent with the report.

Kaleb D. Smith, age 19, of Mountain Grove, Mo., was arrested and transported to the Texas County Jail. Smith was charged with Domestic Assault 2nd degree by Texas County Prosecuting Attorney Parke Stevens. Smith was held in the Texas County Jail pending a $250,000 bond.

The above charges are mere accusations and are not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of the charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.