In this edition: September 23, 2021

In addition to the current media postings, in this week’s print edition of The Licking News:

Rick Mansfield acknowledges his fear of the “Scariest Ghosts;” find out who they are. Larry Dablemont shares the adventure of “A 1961 Float Trip” and invites you to his Big Piney River “mini-museum” at the Houston Chamber of Commerce building on Highway 63; see his column for details.

The Licking Branch of the Texas County Library is excited about fall and shares some spooky-fun new books.

This week’s Education page has school menus, sports schedules, and recognizes Rinne Tire Pros’ Athlete of the Week. We have new graduate, dean’s list and scholarship announcements, and September’s school board meeting.

The Licking News continues to monitor COVID-19 statistics, and publishes upcoming Flu Shot Clinics.

Scott Hamilton shares technological history when a “Home Computing Pioneer Dies.”

The Missouri State Highway Patrol marks 90 years of service and protection.

Keep current with reports and updates from the Licking Board of Aldermen, the County Commission, Courthouse, Sheriff’s Department, and MSHP.

The Licking News is a great way to keep in touch with the Licking community. Great weekly columns, job listings, area-wide menus, city, county and state updates, obituaries, local area coming events and classifieds are all included in the paper edition this week.

Online subscriptions of The Licking News are now available.

The Licking News print edition may be picked up at these fine locations: in Licking, Town & Country Supermarket, Corner Express, Rinne Fast & Friendly, Casey’s General Store, Dollar General, Rinne Pharmacy, Route 63 Liquor, Friend Lumber Company, Country Crafts & Flea Market, and at the counter or at the paper box in front of The Licking News office; in Houston, Corner Express and Casey’s General Store; in Salem at The Salem News Office; in Edgar Springs at Dollar General and Widener’s General Store; in Raymondville at JR’ville Store; and in Success at Pittman’s Store.

The Licking News is delivered free of charge to local third grade classes to inspire reading; many thanks to Town & Country Bank for their generous sponsorship of this program for the Licking and Phelps County R-III third grade classes, and many thanks to Progressive Ozark Bank for their generous sponsorship of this program for the Raymondville and Success third grade classes.