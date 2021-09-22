By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

It was a perfect fall evening with a light breeze on Sunday when the Licking Ministerial Alliance hosted a Service in the Park, at Licking’s Old City Park. Several pastors were involved in the presentation of the music and service, with a meal of hot dogs, chips, cookies and beverages enjoyed by attendees prior to the service.

Pastor Erin McConnell, Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church, greeted those gathered in the pavilion, which included many families, to the youngest baby doll.

Pastor John Jordan, Rock Springs Baptist Church, led the opening prayers.

Following several beautiful worship selections led by Pastor Paul Richardson and his wife, Julie Richardson with the Assembly of God, Pastor Richardson introduced Pastor Rob Lilly, First Baptist Church.

Pastor Lilly recognized Kathy Hooker with Operation Christmas Child Samaritan’s Purse. He then explained the Ministerial Alliance’s mission and conducted the offering, with all donations to provide community support in alliance with the Licking Police Department.

Pastor Phillip McGuire, Abounding Hope Church, was introduced and proceeded to give a moving message about words. “Words may be forgiven, but never retracted,” he said, so be careful what you say. Pastor McGuire also emphasized that we be aware of what words are influencing us. Before the invitation and final closing, he encouraged his listeners to hear, trust and obey God’s word, by reading it and also through prayer.

Pastor Wayne Carrigan, Boone Creek Baptist Church, closed the service with acknowledgement and thanks to all who contributed their time and resources to the service, and offered the closing prayer.

Photos by Christy Porter

