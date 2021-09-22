Sigman and Tomaszewski found guilty of forgery

By Shari Harris, Publisher

For well over three years, the county has waited and wondered if and when Former Texas County Sheriff James L. Sigman and former Deputy Jennifer H. Tomaszewski would come to trial. The waiting came to an end on Thursday, September 16, when the two faced Judge John D. Beger and a jury of their peers in the Pulaski County Courthouse.

Sigman was found guilty of forgery charges that were filed April 12, 2018. Tomaszewski was found guilty of two counts of forgery, one charge was filed April 12, 2018; the second was filed prior to that on February 8, 2018.

Sentencing is scheduled for October 22, 2021, at 1 p.m., in the court of Judge John D. Beger at the Pulaski County Courthouse for both Sigman and Tomaszewski, at which time this episode in the county’s history will, perhaps, come to a close.