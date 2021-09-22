Steelman’s shooting takes first place

Photo submitted
Texas County had five boys participate in the state skeet shoot in St. Louis. Ben Steelman was first in both intermediate skeet and skeet doubles. Cylas Black finished third in both intermediate skeet and skeet doubles. Brighton Hutson took third in senior skeet doubles and fourth in skeet. Case Jones was ninth in senior skeet doubles. The senior team of Brighton, Case and Evan Gifford took third in doubles and fourth in singles. From left are Gifford, Steelman, Black, Hutson and Jones.