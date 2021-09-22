Two First Place finishes for Senior Trap Team

Photo submitted
Texas County recently shot in the 2021 State 4-H shoot at Linn Creek. Ben Steelman placed third in intermediate doubles and fourth in intermediate singles. Cylas Black took seventh place in intermediate doubles. Tres Warner earned fourth place in senior singles. Case Jones finished sixth place in senior doubles. Brighton Hutson placed ninth in senior doubles. The senior team of Hutson, Cade Richards, Jones, Evan Gifford and Warner won first place in BOTH senior singles and senior doubles! Shooters are, from left: seated – Hutson, Richards and Jones; standing – Gifford, Warner, Steelman, Black and Ian Young.