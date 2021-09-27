Obituary – George A. Dalton

George Alfred Dalton was born July 16, 1931, in Kirksville, Mo., to the late Levi and Esther (Duncan) Dalton, and departed this life on September 17, 2021, at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach, Mo., at the age of 90.

George was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Naomi (Richardson) Dalton; his parents; son, LeeRoy Colonius and wife Betty; son, William Dalton; two daughters, Jean Fraser and Dianna Herbert; granddaughter, Jean Marie Brueggeman; two great-grandsons, Cameron Lyon and David Colonius; sister, Mary Witt and husband Roger; brother, Hershal Dalton and wife Virginia; and brothers-in-laws, Paul, Larry, Bill, and David Wagoner.

He is survived by his daughter, Kathy Ammann of St. Louis; son-in-law, Jerry Fraser of Cuba; his loved horse, April; cat, Tommy; dog, Queeny; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; cousin, Frank Williams and wife Barb; the Moots family; and many nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

A Celebration of Life for George will be held Thursday, September 30, 2021, at 12:30 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home, 128 S. Main St., Licking, MO with Pastor Wayne Carrigan officiating. Pallbearers will be Patrick Fraser, Jason Rogers and Larry Dean Rogers. A visitation will take place two hours prior to the service beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Fox Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Licking Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.