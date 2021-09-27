Obituary – Kerry N. Smarko

Kerry Nola (Mader) Smarko, 71, of Lenox, Mo., departed this life Tuesday, September 21, 2021, in Springfield, Mo.

Kerry is survived by her loving husband Jim Smarko of the home; children, Tracy Fehrenbach and partner Jason Torres of Chicago, Ill., Patrick Fehrenbach and partner Jessica Morris of St. Louis, Eric Smarko and wife Karen of Indianapolis, Ind., Kirk Smarko of Tampa, Fla., Neil Smarko and wife Brenda of St. Louis, Jill Peterson and husband Mark of East Moline, Ill., and Deanna Doak and husband Richard of St. Louis; siblings, Jim Mader of Lenox, Terry Salamone of Lenox, Elaine Sitek of Fenton, Emily Reineke of Columbia and Alice Mader of Cabool; grandchildren, Alba, Leti, Alex, Spencer, Lauren, J.P., Evan, Kyle, Karl, Kian, Torin and Shaelyn; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Visitation was held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, September 25, 2021, in the Wilson Mortuary Salem Chapel.

Funeral Services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 25, 2021, in the Wilson Mortuary Salem Chapel. Burial followed in the Edgar Springs Cemetery. All arrangements were under the direction and care of Wilson Mortuary of Salem, Mo.