Obituary – Mary “Earline” Maples

Mary Earline Maples was born in Lenox, Mo., on January 30, 1931, to Wesley Earl Parks and Mary Anlee Black. She passed away at the age of 90 in her home on September 27, 2021.

Earline loved raising flowers and always had something beautiful in bloom. She treated her cattle like family, often even naming them. She was a tireless worker on her farm and in her yard, right up until her last cancer diagnosis. She loved her children and family, and will always be fondly remembered as “GG” by her grandchildren and great grandchildren, whom she loved to spend time with. She was a great example of a “can do” attitude, and without self-pity found a way to stay happy and positive in the face of setbacks and tragedy.

Earline is survived by her children, Gerald R. (Rita) Maples of Kingsland, Ga., Marilyn (Ray) Goforth of Licking, Lonnie Maples of Salem, Donnie (Jenny) Maples of Edgar Springs, and Linda (Terry) Jones of Licking; 11 grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Dottie (Andy) Channell of Illinois; and brother, Bonnard (Stella) Parks of Lenox.

Earline was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald F. Maples; both her parents; and by her sisters, Daisy, Lillie, Imogene, an infant sister; as well as her brothers, Glen, Edward, Don and Jim Bob.

A visitation will take place Saturday, October 2, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home, 128 S. Main St., Licking, MO. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 12 p.m. Interment will follow in Concord Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Concord Cemetery and dropped off at Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.