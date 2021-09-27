Obituary – Ronald K. Atkisson, Sr.

Ronald Keith Atkisson, Sr., age 79, son of Herbert B and Helen Louise (Perkins) Atkisson, was born July 9, 1942, in Licking, Mo. He passed away September 24, 2021, at Willow Care Nursing Home.

He lays in peace with his wife of 58 years, Larayne (Collins) Atiksson, his son, Ronnie Keith Atkisson, Jr., and his parents.

Ron is survived by his daughter, Juanita Cross of Houston; two grandchildren, Stephanie Farrar and husband Andrew, and Shaun Cross; six great grandchildren; four step grandchildren; two brothers, Eddie Atkisson of Raymondville, and Robert Atkisson of West Plains; and a sister, Karen Sue Duhart of Houston.

Ron loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and cooking fish for his wife. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

He was buried at the Possum Trot Family Cemetery in Raymondville, Mo., under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.