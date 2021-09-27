Obituary – Sally A. Watkins

Sally Ann Watkins, of St. James, Mo., passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021, at the age of 51.

She was born on July 4, 1970, in Columbia, Mo., to Louis Watkins and Anna M. (Eads) Watkins Rice.

Sally was preceded in death by her stepfather, Joseph Rice, and an infant sister, Sherri Lee.

Sally loved fishing, being around animals and feeding wildlife. She enjoyed going out to eat with her Aunt Charlotte and she loved jewelry.

Sally will be greatly missed by her surviving family that includes her mother, Anna Rice of St. James; her father, Louis Watkins of Lake Springs; and one brother, Louie Watkins of Edgar Springs.

A graveside service for Sally A. Watkins was conducted at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021, at the Pea Ridge/Roach Cemetery in Doolittle, Mo.

Services were under the direction of Null and Son Funeral Home.