Coming Events September 30, 2021

MOTORCYCLE CRUISE-IN

The monthly Motorcycle Cruise-In will be at 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at the Sonic in Licking, Junction of Hwy. 63 & Hwy. 32, Thursday, September 30. A toy drive will be held. Rain date is Thursday, October 7. There will be bikes, trikes, prizes, friendly people and DJ “Lew” of “The Road Show” will be playing tunes. We ask each of you to be considerate of your fellow bikers and others and give them their space.

QUILT EXHIBIT

The Salem Area Community Betterment Assoc. is hosting a Quilt Exhibit from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, September 3 through October 1 at the Ozark Natural & Cultural Resource Center, 202 S. Main, Salem. For more information call 573-729-0029.

TROUT CEMETERY WORK DAY

There will be a fall workday at Trout Cemetery to weed eat and mow on Saturday, Oct. 2, beginning at 8 a.m.

HAM AND BEANS DINNER

Montauk Rural Fire Department will hold a fundraiser Ham and Beans Dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Fire Department on Saturday, October 2.

58TH ANNUAL ROSE HOLLAND TROUT DERBY

The 58th Annual Rose Holland Trout Derby will be held Saturday and Sunday, October 2 and 3 at Montauk State Park. Derby Registration begins at 5 p.m., Friday, October 1. Friday, 4-9 p.m., the Cruise-In Car Show will be across from the lodge, and Trout Bingo at 6 p.m. at the Campground Amphitheater. Hike & Bike for your Heart and live entertainment will be on Saturday and prize awards on Sunday. All proceeds benefit American Heart Association. For more information call 573-548-2434.

OZARKS OLDER IRON CLUB 34TH ANNUAL FALL SHOW AND TRACTOR PULLS

Ozarks Older Iron Club will hold the 34th Annual Fall Show and Tractor Pull Friday and Saturday, October 8 – 9, at the club grounds, 310 Cannaday in Cabool. Tractor and Lawn Tractor pulls, exhibits and demonstrations will be ongoing throughout both days. Gates open at 9 a.m., free admission and parking. Chauffeured golf carts available for the handicapped. For information call 417-967-2763 or visit Facebook at Ozarks Older Iron Club.

FREE MOVIE NIGHT AT THE PARK

Intercounty Electric Cooperative will host Free Movie Night at the Park beginning at dark at the Old City Park in Licking, Saturday, October 9. Bring snacks and your lawn chair or blanket to see the movie “Hocus Pocus.” A local group will have concessions available for purchase.

CRAFT SHOW

A craft show will be held beginning at 9 a.m. at the corner of Hwy. 63 and Hwy. H in Edgar Springs, on the second Saturday of each month. For set-up information call or text 573-308-2103.

TAI CHI CLASS FOR HEALTH

Tai Chi Classes for Health are held on Monday 1 – 2 p.m. at the Texas County Museum of Art and History on Main St.

TOPS

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Licking Chapter meets at 4 – 4:30 p.m. at the Licking United Methodist Church, 208 S. Main St. on Mondays. Attend a meeting to see if we can help you lose weight or maintain your lost weight. For more information, visit TOPS.org or call Kathleen at 573-548-1133.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Licking United Methodist Church.

GRIEF AND LOSS RECOVERY GROUP

The Grief and Loss Recovery Group meets at 7 p.m. at the Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church, corner of Hwy. 63 and College St., Licking, on Tuesday evenings. Open to all! For more information, call Diane at 573-889-9197.

FREE ADDICTION RECOVERY CLASS

A program to help you overcome any form of addiction, based on the doctrine of Jesus Christ. If you or a loved one are struggling, please come! Every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on the corner of Hwy. 63 and Hwy. E, Houston.

KIDZ CLUB

Kidz Club will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 223 Main Street on Wednesday evenings. A meal will be served. Kidz Club is open to those age four through sixth grade! If your child needs a ride contact the church at 573-674-3141.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP

A Grief Support Group meets at 10 a.m. and a Depression/ Anxiety Group meets at 12 p.m. at the Green Tree Christian Church, 800 Greentree Rd, Rolla, on the first and third Wednesday of each month. Call Mary at 573-674-1127 or 573-247-8640 for more information.

OZARK MOUNTAIN AMATEUR RADIO CLUB

The Ozark Mountain Amateur Radio Club meets the third Saturday of each month, at 12:00 noon at the Lone Star Annex, 114 W. Main St. in downtown Houston. All are welcome, with young people interested in Ham Radio especially encouraged to attend. We can help with getting your FCC license! Contact Willy Adey at 417-260-4626 for more information.

SHERRILL TOWNSHIP

Sherrill Township meets at 5:30 p.m. every other Thursday at the township shed located at 11875 South 137 in Licking. The next meeting is October 7.

LYNCH TOWNSHIP

Lynch Township’s meetings are the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m., at the Lynch Township Shed, 14472 Boiling Springs Road.

BOONE TOWNSHIP MEETING

Boone Township meets the second Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. Meeting is at the Township Shed, 16245 Highway AF, Licking.

TEXAS COUNTY TRANSPORTATION

Licking Bridge Builders has transportation available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To ride the bus, please make your appointment at least a day in advance by calling 573-674-3558 and talking with a volunteer.

AMERICAN LEGION POST 559

The American Legion will be meeting quarterly until further notice.

NARCONON NEW LIFE RETREAT

