Cross Country medal count continues to climb

By Coach Mike Phillips

HERMITAGE, Mo. – Congratulations to the Wildcat runners at the Hermitage Invitational. The bus left at 5:30 a.m., and the varsity boys were ready to run the first race of the day. JB Huff was a medalist, finishing twelfth in the small school division. Levi Stout set a new personal record. Kasey Richards finished seventh in the girls’ race. The Wildcats’ next meet was scheduled for Tuesday, September 28, at Mountain Grove.

PLATO, Mo. – Congratulations to the Wildcat Cross Country Team Tuesday night, September 21, at the Plato Invitational.

JH runners who medaled included Keely Gorman and Hanna Beasley.

Kasey Richards finished second in the girls’ varsity race with a time of 22:50.

All of the JV boys medaled. They included Ryan Melton, Dominick Donnelly and Logan Lane.

JB Huff finished the boys’ varsity race with another personal record, in fourth place, with a time of 18:31.