By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

More than 60 students, school faculty and parents gathered at the Licking High School flagpole on September 22 for the annual “See you at the Pole” prayer rally.

Students nationwide have participated in the student-initiated global day of prayer at rallies since 1990.

“Just Pray” was the theme for the rally this year, and the focus scripture was “Humble yourselves in the sight of the Lord, and He shall lift you up.” (Ephesians 4:10, KJV)

John Tyree, a junior at LHS, addressed the participants prior to the prayer chain voicing or silently sharing their individual prayers for friends, families, teachers, school and the country.

In closing, Billie Krewson, the sponsor of the event, invited the students to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes/Fellowship of Christian Students (FCA/FCS) meetings held Wednesday mornings at 7:45 a.m., then instructed the students to, “Go to class!”