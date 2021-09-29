JV Lady ‘Cats win first Licking JV Tournament

By Shari Harris, Publisher

The Lady ‘Cats started their week with a trip to Strafford, Tuesday, September 21. Varsity battled to four sets, but fell to Strafford, 22-25, 21-25, 25-16 and 14-25. JV picked up a win with two close scores, 25-23 and 27-25. The C team also played, winning 25-20.

Licking returned home and faced Plato on Thursday, September 23. It was a clean sweep of the Eagles, with Varsity winning 25-17, 25-6 and 25-9. Junior Varsity won 25-15 and 25-14.

Licking hosted its first JV Volleyball Tournament on Saturday, September 25. The Lady ‘Cats had two teams in the eight team tournament, with Mansfield, Salem, Dixon, Houston, Willow Springs and Ava rounding out the field.

Licking Team 1 was undefeated in pool play and in their bracket to claim the first winner’s plaque for the Licking JV Tournament.

Licking Team 2 finished pool play with a record of two losses and one split, then rallied to win the Silver Bracket 2-0.

Monday, September 27, the Lady ‘Cats began a new week on a roll from the previous week, defeating Class 5 Waynesville on the Lady Tigers’ home court. Varsity won in four sets, 25-19, 25-20, 14-25 and 26-24. Junior Varsity also was triumphant, 25-16 and 25-17. The C Team played two sets as well and came out on top, 25-5 and 25-12.