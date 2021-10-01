Obituary – Stanley “Leon” Ritz

Stanley Leon Ritz, 45, of Licking, Mo., passed away September 24, 2021, in Milan, Mo. Leon was born in Houston, Mo., on October 28, 1975, to Stanley F. and Crystal Dianne (Satterfield) Ritz.

Leon married Dee in July of 2006. At that time, he gained a daughter, Pegan. They welcomed Jordan into their family in November of 2006.

Leon loved his wife, son, mom and dad. He was a loving nephew, brother and brother-in-law. Leon was the best uncle in the world to Arron, Brittany (Sister), Chris and Dillon. Brittany lovingly nicknamed Leon “Dude.”

Leon was a Licking High School graduate. He began his professional career with Missouri Petroleum then moved into a position as a Correctional Officer. He worked for SCCC before he became a long-haul truck driver who was highly respected in the Trucking Industry. Leon was employed with Wilson Logistics at the time of his passing. He always made sure he made it home for his son’s birthday and the start of deer season to spend time in the woods with him.

Leon enjoyed hunting and fishing, and was exceptionally proud of his trophy mounts. Leon loved playing and watching sports, especially when his son Jordan played. He truly loved baseball and Fantasy Football with Jordan and his nephew Dillon. He was incredibly creative with woodworking. Leon was passionate about the Kansas City Chiefs and St. Louis Cardinals. He absolutely loved honing his skills at barbequing and smoking meats. Leon’s guilty pleasure was collecting vintage Jordan shoes with matching shirts, hats, and socks.

Leon knew and loved God and chose to be saved at an early age. He was a member of Abounding Hope Baptist Church at the time of his passing.

Leon is survived by his wife, Drema (DeeDee Borkus) Ritz; son, Jordan Daniel Forest Ritz; stepdaughter, Pegan Dove (Joyner) Butherus; mother, Crystal Ritz; sister, Delta Hernandez (Dustin Hernandez); aunt, Nedra Ritz; uncles, Jerry Satterfield (Judy Satterfield) and Terry Satterfield (Treva Satterfield); nephews, Arron Tune, Chris Hernandez and Dillon Hernandez; and niece, Brittany (Sister) Tune.

He is preceded in death by his father, Stanley F. Ritz; grandfathers, Walter Ritz and Virgil Satterfield; grandmothers, Marie Ritz and Cledis Satterfield; and uncle, Oren Satterfield.

Leon will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A funeral service for Leon was held on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home with Pastor Phillip McGuire and Pastor Wes Mayfield officiating. A visitation was held one hour prior. Interment followed at Williams Cemetery. Pallbearers were Mark Deyoc, Brian Wright, Dusty Hernandez, Arron Tune, Scott Gerard, Jamie Ingram and Jason Ingram. In lieu of flowers an account has been set up at Town and Country Bank for anyone wanting to donate to the Ritz Family, there are no fees. You may send or drop it off at the bank or to Cassie Ingram at The Store. Please, if you can, donate to this wonderful family and all that they have had to endure in the last couple months. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.