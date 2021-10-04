Obituary – Jaunita H. Mace

Jaunita Helen Mace was born February 29, 1924, to Delpha and Grace (Williams) Duncan in St Louis, Mo. She passed away October 2, 2021, at the age of 97 years, 7 months, and 2 days, at the home of her daughter Sherry and Ivan Jones in West Plains, Mo.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Delpha and Grace Duncan; her husband, Melvin Mace; an infant brother; granddaughter, Sunny McKee; three sons-in-law, Robert Lindsay, Gene McKee and Loyd Hensley.

Jaunita is survived by her five children, Rochelle McKee of Success, Larry Mace and wife, Beverly of Plato, Lavonne Hensley of West Plains, Sherry Jones and husband, Ivan of West Plains, and Laverda Southard and husband, Jerry of Niangua; 21 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren; and 8 great-great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends and acquaintances.

Jaunita was a hard worker; she spent years working in factories and hospitals. She retired from Fort Leonard Wood Hospital after 20 years of service in healthcare.

She loved flowers and took many pictures of them to share with others. She liked to spend time fishing in rivers and streams. Her wit was so unique, her smile and laughter contagious right up to the day before her death. She spent a lifetime snapping photos of her extended family.

Jaunita dedicated her life to the Lord at a young age and was a member of the Hillcrest Baptist Church in Lebanon.

Memorials may be made to Palace Cemetery in lieu of flowers.

Services were held Tuesday October 5, 2021, at Palace Union Church with Pastor David Brown, Dennis Collins and Eugene Earp officiating. Burial was in Palace Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers were Corey Mace, Travis Mace, Rick Southard, Greg McKee, Scott Lindsay, Randy Southard, Jeff Southard and Tracey McKee. Honorary Pallbearers are Perry Mace and Gary Ball.