Obituary – Loyd “Armond” Adey

Loyd Armond Adey, 96, of Nixa, formerly of Licking, passed away October 1, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield. Armond was born in the Prescott Community of Texas County, Mo., on August 6, 1925. He was the son of Thomas and Edna Lucille (Mason) Adey.

Armond married Haroldene Davis on November 24, 1962. They had been married 55 years when she passed away in 2018. They had one son, Richard Lorne Adey.

Armond and Haroldene moved from Licking to Nixa in 2002. He attended the Free Will Baptist Church in Licking, and the Nixa General Baptist Church.

Armond is survived by his son, Richard Adey of Nixa. He is preceded in death by his wife, Haroldene Adey; his parents; two brothers and one sister.

A graveside service for Armond was held at Williams Cemetery in Licking on Monday, October 4, 2021, at 2 p.m. Pastor Bob Comer of Nixa General Baptist officiated the service.

Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.