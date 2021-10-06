Endangered Silver Advisory Alert

MSHP

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Shannon County Sheriff’s Department has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing adult incident that occurred at Eminence, Mo. at 3 p.m. on 10/05/2021.

The endangered SILVER advisory missing adult is: Donald Burrus, a white, male, age 84, hgt. 5’04, 150 lbs., gray hair, blue eyes, wearing unknown color t-shirt and unknown color sweatpants.

Diagnosed Medical Condition(s): Dementia.

Vehicle Information: Silver 2000 Ford F150 bearing Missouri, 1WCE75 last seen Eminence, Mo.

Brief circumstances regarding the Endangered Silver Person incident: Mr. Burrus has an altered mental status; he is not answering his cellphone and hasn’t been heard from since 10/05/2021. It is not like him to not return home.

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Shannon County Sheriff’s Department at 573- 226-3615.