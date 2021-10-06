In this edition: October 7, 2021

In addition to the current media postings, in this week’s print edition of The Licking News:

Rick Mansfield takes a vacation and shares “Sunsets and Promises.” Larry Dablemont vividly describes “The Storm” while reminiscing of old times. Be prepared, it’s National Fire Prevention Week: Oct. 3-9.

Licking Residential Care staff and residents are “Good neighbors.” See the 40-pound flathead catfish caught by the Curran family. The Texas County Library Licking Branch offers plenty of reference books, ideas and even some equipment to better help you enjoy the fall weather, scenery and activities. Joan Flatt tells some family history in “War & Faith.” Intercounty Electric Cooperative is hosting a free movie night at Old City Park in Licking on October 9.

This week’s Education page has school menus, sports schedules, and recognizes Rinne Tire Pros’ Athlete of the Week.

Texas County Memorial Hospital Board discusses monoclonal antibody infusions at their monthly meeting, and the August Employee of the Month Tina Gaddis is introduced. The Licking News continues to monitor COVID-19 statistics.

Scott Hamilton tells how “COVID-19 Impacts Technology Conference.”

Keep current with reports and updates from the Licking Police Department and the Licking Fire Department, the County Commission, Courthouse, Sheriff’s Department and MSHP.

The Licking News is a great way to keep in touch with the Licking community. Great weekly columns, job listings, area-wide menus, city, county and state updates, obituaries, local area coming events and classifieds are all included in the paper edition this week.

Online subscriptions of The Licking News are now available.

The Licking News print edition may be picked up at these fine locations: in Licking, Town & Country Supermarket, Corner Express, Rinne Fast & Friendly, Casey’s General Store, Dollar General, Rinne Pharmacy, Route 63 Liquor, Friend Lumber Company, Country Crafts & Flea Market, and at the counter or at the paper box in front of The Licking News office; in Houston, Corner Express and Casey’s General Store; in Salem at The Salem News Office; in Edgar Springs at Dollar General and Widener’s General Store; in Raymondville at JR’ville Store; and in Success at Pittman’s Store.

The Licking News is delivered free of charge to local third grade classes to inspire reading; many thanks to Progressive Ozark Bank for their generous sponsorship of this program for the Raymondville and Success third grade classes, and many thanks to Town & Country Bank for their generous sponsorship of this program for the Licking and Phelps County R-III third grade classes.