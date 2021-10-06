Lady ‘Cat Volleyball on a roll

By Shari Harris, Publisher

Another winning week was seen by Lady Wildcat’s Volleyball. Licking capitalized on Mondays’ win over Waynesville with a win over Steelville on the road on Tuesday. It was a tight contest, but the Lady ‘Cats pulled out the win in four sets, 14-25, 25-18, 25-23 and 27-25. JV also won in two, 25-16 and 25-9.

Thursday, Licking returned to its home floor and faced a formidable opponent in the Conway Bears. But the Lady ‘Cats overcame in five sets, 23-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-23 and 15-13. JV won in two, 25-7 and 25-20. A 25-8 win for the C Team rounded out the evening.

Two Licking JV teams went to Waynesville for the Volleyball Smack Down. Licking A saw two wins and Licking B saw one win in pool play against Belle and St. James, respectively. Rock Bridge, Waynesville, Sullivan and Fatima also competed.

Monday night had the Lady ‘Cats on the road again to Willow Springs, where Varsity scored another win, 25-23, 25-13 and 25-20. JV won in three – 25-11, 22-25 and 15-13. The C team split their sets, 25-17 and 17-25.