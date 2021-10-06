Licking Cross Country

By Coach Mike Phillips

The Wildcat Cross Country team ran at the new course at Mtn. Grove last night and came home with a lot of medals.

In the Junior High Boys division, Ethan Stout finished ninth and Isaac Rinne finished twelfth to bring home medals.

On the Junior High Girls side, Keely Gorman finished third, Hannah Beasley finished ninth and Ella Bonine finished thirteenth to bring home some hardware.

In High School on the girls’ side, Kasey Richards ran well again and finished fourth overall.

In the Junior Varsity Boys race, Dominick Donley finished eighth, Ryan Melton finished ninth, Alex Decker finished eleventh and Logan Lane finished thirteenth.

In the Varsity Boys race, JB Huff keeps improving his time and finished in third. Levi Stout finished just behind in fifth place and set a new personal record last night. Other members of the varsity team who didn’t medal last night, but got the team some important team points were Oscar Phillips, Titus Scavone and Aiden Crow.

The next meet is our home meet, Thursday, October 9.