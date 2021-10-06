Three conference wins for Wildcat Baseball

By Coach Harv Antle

LICKING 14, STOUTLAND 4

STOUTLAND — It took the Licking Wildcats’ offense awhile to get going Monday night at Stoutland, but a six-run fourth inning broke the game open and the Wildcats beat the Tigers 14-4.

Rusty Buckner went three-for-five for Licking and led a 13-hit attack. Malachi Antle also had three hits.

Silas Antle doubled, singled, and scored three times. Keyton Cook drove in three runs, Keyton Rinne scored twice and collected an RBI single, while Kannon Buckner went one-for-two with an RBI.

Elijah Ullom opened on the mound for Licking. He pitched into the third before getting in a jam. Cole Wallace recorded the final two outs of the inning and then turned things over to Austin Stephens.

Stephens picked up the win with three innings of shutout ball. He allowed three hits and struck out three.

Licking raised its record to 14-3 with the win.

In the JV game, Licking was a 16-0 winner. Carter Sullins was the winning pitcher.

Lake Wade and Kale Cook led the offense for the JV ‘Cats. Wade singled twice and drove in two runs while Cook was two-for-two with a double and three RBIs.

The win sent the JV ‘Cats to 8-2 on the season.

LICKING 15, PLATO 9

LICKING — After spotting Plato six early runs, the Licking Wildcats roared back for a 15-6 win on Tuesday night at Deer Lick Park.

Trailing 6-0 in the bottom of the second, Cole Wallace got Licking on the board with a two-run double after Austin Stephens and Kannon Buckner singled.

Keyton Cook tripled in a run in the third and later scored on an error to bring Licking within two. The Wildcats completed the comeback with seven runs in the fifth and padded their lead in the sixth with four tallies.

Wallace finished the night with two hits in four trips and three RBIs. Silas Antle drove in four runs on two hits, and Cook had a huge night with four hits and three runs-batted-in.

Stephens and Carter Sullins also chipped in with two hits each for the winners while Rusty Buckner and Malachi Antle were one-for-three with two runs scored. Cook registered the win as the third of four Licking hurlers and Silas Antle earned a two-inning save.

Licking improved to 15-3 with the win. The JV ‘Cats made it a sweep on the evening with a 16-0 triumph with Brently Morris getting the win on the mound.

Derek Mendenhall ripped a pair of base hits for Licking and paced the offense. Garrett Gorman doubled and scored two runs as Licking raised its record to 9-2.

LICKING 10, DIXON 4

DIXON — The Licking Wildcats won their third game of the week on Thursday night with a 10-4 victory over the Bulldogs at Dixon.

The Wildcats used two different four-run innings to key the win. A 10-hit offensive attack and strong relief pitching also played a role in lifting Licking to 16-3 on the season.

Carter Sullins was the opener on the mound for Licking. The freshman ran into trouble in the second and gave way to Cole Wallace.

Wallace earned the win with three and two-thirds innings of work. He didn’t allow a run, scattered three hits, and struck out four.

Rusty Buckner followed Wallace and allowed one run on two hits over an inning and two-thirds. Keyton Cook came on to get the final out in the seventh after Dixon had scored a run and had the bases loaded.

Cook powered the Licking offense with a two-for-four night that included a triple and four RBIs. Silas Antle collected three hits in four trips and knocked in a run while Austin Stephens singled and drove in two.

The JV ‘Cats lost a 9-8 decision after rallying from a 6-1 deficit. Licking scored seven times in the top of the fifth to take an 8-6 lead.

In the bottom of the fifth, Dixon answered with three of its own to walk off the Wildcats. Roston Stockard took the loss in relief for Licking.

Carter Sullins, Kale Cook, and Lake Wade all picked up base hits in the contest while Logan Gorman, Stockard, Derek Mendenhall, and Cole McCloy recorded RBIs.