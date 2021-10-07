Obituary – Donna J. Coplin

Donna Jean Hontz Coplin, of Rolla, passed from this life on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at the age of 84 years.

Donna was born on March 26, 1937, in Houstonia, Mo., to Eugene and Nina (Pummill) Hontz. She grew up in LaMonte, Mo.

Donna enjoyed many activities throughout high school including volleyball, softball, basketball and choir.

She worked as a switchboard operator, directory assistant for Southwestern Bell for 10 years.

On June 30, 1976, in Blue Springs, Mo., she was united in marriage to Harry Coplin, who survives.

Harry and Donna met in Grandview, Mo. As a military wife, she spent years in Terceira Island, Azores, Portugal.

Donna loved word searches, her horses, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Kansas City Royals, Elvis, Gene Pitney, Dolly Parton and Three Dog Night. Most importantly she loved spending time with her family-her sisters, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Nina Hontz; her eldest son, Mitchell Bryan Wells; and her brother-in-law, Kenny Shanahan.

She will be deeply missed by her surviving family, which includes her husband of 45 years, Harry, of Rolla; sisters Barb Douglas, of Harrisonville, Peggy Shanhan, of Nixa and Nila (Eric) Ramsey, of Ozark; her five children, Shelly (Johnny) Gorman, of Harrisonville, Leslie Coverdell (Darrin Sutton), Rolla, Kaylan (Danny) Friend, of Newburg, Mike (Kelly) Wells, of Edgar Springs, Carla Dixon, of Eldon and daughter-in-law, Teryna Wells, of Harrisonville; two step-children, Robert Coplin and Patty Coleman, both of Sacramento, Calif.; thirteen grandchildren, Shawn Coverdell, Daniel Coverdell, Kristen Thompson, Dustin Friend, Jennifer Nolan, Chad Jennings, Kelsey Casto, Dalton Friend, Dillon Gorman, TaSarah Wells, Sydney Stevens, Spencer and Zoey Dixon; fifteen great-grandchildren, Jesse, Austin, Sara, Taylor, Trevor, Jace, Dayton, Maddox, Dawson, Thomas, Jaxten, Duke, Sophie, Memphis and Kennedy; as well as one great-great-grandchild, Barrett.

“There is a time for everything; and a season for every activity under heavens; a time to be born and a time to die, a time to plant and a time to uproot, a time to kill and a time to heal, a time to tear down and a time to build, a time to weep and a time to laugh, a time to mourn and a time to dance.” (Ecclesiastes 3:1-4)

A Celebration of Life will be held at Payne Cemetery in Concordia, Mo., and will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to donate in memory of Donna to the American Stroke Association. Donations can be made online at www.americanstroke.org or make checks payable to the American Stroke Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692