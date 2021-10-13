Busy week at Intercounty

Photo by Christy Porter
Intercounty Electric Cooperative Association held the Licking office Member Appreciation Day on October 7. Lunch was served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and local businesses had their lunch delivered to them. Dalton Clayton delivered to The Licking News just in time for lunch!
Photo by Shari Harris
“Hocus Pocus” was the movie shown by Intercounty Electric Cooperative Association at the large pavilion at Licking’s Old City Park Saturday night. A sizable crowd gathered for the movie, bringing chairs, blankets and pillows. The Wildcat Travel Club sold drinks and popcorn to those interested in a snack.
Photo by Shari Harris
Intercounty Electric Cooperative members Porter and Janet Wiseman, left, and employees, from left, Sarah Sudheimer, Sarah Akers, Pam Burgdorf, Aaron Epstein, Kristin Sullins, Alyssa Hayes and Tony Floyd were enjoying Member Appreciation Day despite a few sprinkles Thursday.