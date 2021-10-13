Fall Baseball ends 17-4

By Coach Harv Antle

ELIZABETH 6, LICKING 0

LICKING — The Licking Wildcats never got the bats going Monday night and were shut out by the St. Elizabeth Hornets 6-0 at Deer Lick Park.

Silas Antle took the loss for Licking. He allowed four runs, three earned, on four hits over three innings.

Rusty Buckner also pitched three innings for Licking. Buckner gave two runs on six hits, and Keyton Cook finished up for the Wildcats, hurling a scoreless seventh.

Brock Lucas went the distance for the Hornets. He allowed two hits, two walks, and struck out 14.

Cole Wallace and Spencer Rogers were the only Wildcat hitters to manage base hits. The loss dropped Licking to 16-4 this season.

The JV Wildcats picked up a 3-0 win over St. Elizabeth in the nightcap.

Elijah Ullom started on the mound and registered the win. He allowed two hits, walked one, and fanned five over three shutout innings.

The JV ‘Cats scored three times in the first inning and made the lead stand. Garrett Gorman singled with one out and Kale Cook followed with a walk.

Gorman rode home on a Kannon Buckner single. Lake Wade ripped a single to left to score Buckner and Cook and put Licking in front 3-0.

The win closed out the regular season for the JV Wildcats and pushed them to double figures in the win column. The JV ‘Cats posted a record of 10-3 for the fall.

LICKING 12, RICHLAND 0

LICKING — The Licking Wildcats closed out their fall season with a 12-0 victory over the Richland Bears on Tuesday night at Deer Lick Park.

Austin Stephens faced just one hitter over the minimum and went the distance on the mound for Licking. Over five innings, the sophomore allowed one hit and struck out six.

Licking scored three runs in the first inning to break out on top. The Wildcats added a run in the second and broke the game open with an eight-run fourth, all with two outs.

The Wildcats made the most of seven hits. Keyton Rinne led the way with a two-hit night that included two doubles and an RBI.

Malachi Antle tripled in two runs for the winners. Silas Antle doubled and knocked in two runs while Keyton Cook and Kaiden Wantland contributed RBI singles.

Licking finishes the fall with a record of 17-4 and a second straight conference tournament championship.