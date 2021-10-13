Fall Festival at the Licking Mill

By Shari Harris, Publisher

Licking Downtown, Inc., held their annual Fall Festival fundraiser Saturday at the Licking Mill. In addition to the Bushwacker Band, there were vendors, storytelling, mill tours, raffles, a pumpkin parade, ham & beans, and new this year was an old-fashioned quilt turning.

Suzie Blackburn was three or more places at once, as the Mill Tour guide, the Storyteller, and overseeing the Wildcat Travel Club booth. The Bushwackers entertained with their old time favorites as they were “Pickin’ on the Porch.” Conway Hawn dished up ham and beans with cornbread, made by the McHollands, and delicious. Joan Brannam offered Licking Mill t-shirts and this year’s Licking calendar at the Licking Downtown booth, along with 50/50 raffle tickets and raffle tickets for two baby quilts and a twin-size quilt. Toni won the 50/50 raffle; Conway Hawn won both baby quilts, donated by Jim Maddox; and Janet Bennett won the twin size quilt donated by The Licking News.

Photos by Christy Porter

Christy Porter, Sue Storm and friends displayed and described several beautiful and well-loved quilts in the quilt turning. They invited people to bring their quilts next year and join the event, showing their favorites and sharing their stories.

Photos by Shari Harris

The pumpkin parade included pumpkins from several ladies at Licking Residential Care, and pumpkins from Licking Elementary School. The students’ pumpkins were entered into the pumpkin contest, with the following categories/winners: Book Character/ Hedgehog the Class Pet, Mrs. Hart’s class; Class Participation/ Helping Hands, Mrs. Luttrell’s class; Crowd Favorite/ Fred Kin, Mrs. Hebblethwaite’s class; Funniest/ All Wrapped Up, Mrs. Sanchez’s class; Happiest/ Howard the Pumpkin, Ms. McLeod’s class; Historical/ Sacagawea, Mrs. Meizler’s class; Most Colorful/ Elmer the Patchwork Pumpkin, Ms. Buckland’s class; Most Creative/ Dark Pumpkin, Mrs. Denbow’s class; Represents Halloween/ Spider, Mrs. Goforth’s class; Scariest/ Franken Pumpkin, Ms. Hood’s class; and School Spirit/ Now I Know my ABC’s, Mrs. Moncrief’s class.

Photos by Christy Porter