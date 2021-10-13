K of C active in the community

Photo by Christy Porter
The Knights of Columbus held their annual Tootsie Roll drive Friday and Saturday at Town and Country Supermarket. From left are 4th degree Knights Kyle Robertson, Mike Givens and Lee Roy Lassiter handing out the sweet treats and accepting donations for their many charitable contributions that support people with developmental disabilities. The Knights of Columbus express their thanks to Town & Country Supermarket, the staff, and everyone who donated at the drive.
Photo by Christy Porter
The Licking United Community Help Center graciously accepted a donation from the Knights of Columbus St. Gabriel Council 12650. Pictured from left: Richard Hoffstetter, K of C; Terry Snelling; Donetta James, Director at LUCHC; and John Fuchs, K of C.
Photo by Christy Porter
A group of cheerful Licking Senior Center volunteers, along with President Cindy Wampner, accepted a donation from the Knights of Columbus St. Gabriel Council 12650. Pictured from left: Esperanza Domenech; Ann Liebert; Richard Hoffstetter, K of C; Rickie Moncrief; Marilyn Cantrell; Cindy Wampner, President; John Fuchs, K of C; Rose Nabity and Irene Lingo.
Photo submitted
Laura Crowley (center), Executive Director, with the The Texas County Food Pantry was pleased to accept a donation from Lee Roy Lassiter (left) and Richard Hoffstetter (right) representing the Knights of Columbus council.